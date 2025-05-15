Paige Bueckers was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft for a reason. She was one of the most complete prospects in recent memory. Expectations are high for her first season in the league. In fact, 73 percent of WNBA general managers predicted that Bueckers will win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award in the league's 2025 GM survey. However, they also made a bold long-term prediction that Wings fans won't love.

60 percent of GMs predicted that 2025 No. 2 overall draft pick Dominique Malonga will be the best player in five years of all the 2025 rookies. Bueckers, meanwhile, received 40 percent of the vote.

Paige Bueckers is the most WNBA-ready prospect in the 2025 draft class. GMs are clearly confident in her ceiling as the best rookie this year. In terms of long-term outlook, though, more than half of the GMs seem to have more confidence in Malonga.

There is no question that Malonga features a high ceiling. The 19-year-old from France stands 6'6″ and is capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. Bueckers probably has a higher floor than Malonga, but their ceilings are comparable.

Paige Bueckers probably won't think too much about the GM surgery. She is going to focus on what she can control. Bueckers has made it clear that she doesn't want to overthink outside opinions.

With all of that being said, perhaps the GM surgery will give her added motivation. After all, as the No. 1 overall pick, she likely expects to be the best player from the draft class right now and in the future.

It remains to be seen what will happen in five years. For now, Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga will focus on their rookie seasons in the WNBA. The future of the league is quite intriguing with these two young stars set to make big impacts for years to come, however.