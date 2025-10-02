Recently, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier shook up the WNBA and sports world as a whole with allegations made about league commissioner Cathy Engelbert and her allegedly poor mindset when it comes to respecting players and pushing the league forward. Among the claims that Collier made was that Engelbert indirectly took credit for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's success and did not acknowledge her obvious impact in helping the game reach unprecedented heights.

Now, Caitlin Clark herself has responded to the controversy, shortly after the Fever's season ended against the Las Vegas Aces.

“We need great leadership at this time across all levels… this is the most important time in this league's history… Phee said it all,” said Clark, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Philippou also noted that “She hadn't heard the story Napheesa Collier shared on what Cathy Engelbert said about her. Hasn't heard from Engelbert since.”

Article Continues Below

At this rate, it is unclear what Engelbert's response will be to this latest development in the scandal. She already responded to Collier's claims but didn't do much in the way of denying any of the allegations.

The WNBA has long been ridiculed for its poor leadership and lack of vision, which continued even after the league struck a gold mine in the form of Clark's draft class, which also included high-profile players like Angel Reese.

Questions about player pay, television contracts, and even the arenas that teams play in have continued to abound, and it's clear that the players themselves believe that a leadership change is in order to be able to take advantage of all of the current opportunities in front of them.

In any case, the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury are set to kick off on Friday evening.