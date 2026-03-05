Following two successful seasons of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), the promotion has announced the upcoming release of a brand new season. With winners of the previous two seasons doing well on NXT, WWE now plans to launch WWE LFG later this year. The show is generally based on the concept of legends and veterans mentoring their own teams and crafting WWE's next generation.

The Stamford-based promotion recently aired the 30-second teaser of WWE LFG Season 3. It showed moments from the upcoming, action-filled segments, as well as the addition of two brand new mentors, Nattie (Natalya) and Kevin Owens. It also showed segments with Bubba Ray Dudley and Booker T. As the teaser neared its final moments, WWE revealed the release date of the third season. LFG Season 3 is set to premiere on Apr. 26, 2026, on A&E.

The promotion also shared a press release that discussed in detail the upcoming releases of WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and WWE's Greatest Moments. “The in-ring competition series “WWE LFG” returns for a new season with an all-new format, raising the stakes as rising talent battle for a shot at WWE stardom. Competitors face relentless pressure training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where there are no limits and one defining moment could advance a Future Great to NXT or end their journey in the program altogether. Guided by iconic coaches and special guests including Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Kevin Owens, Natalya and others, the series spotlights the next generation of hopefuls as they battle it out in front of packed crowds for a chance at greatness.

“WWE LFG” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to ‘WWE LFG,'” read the press release.