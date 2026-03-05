A part of WWE's backstage broadcast team with several notable names, such as Cathy Kelley, and others. Apart from her backstage interviewing duties, Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) was also known for her ring announcing talent.

However, after a long run from 2016 to 2024, Becker parted ways with the promotion over creative differences. Recently, Becker has also been vocal about her ideological differences with WWE and their close relationship with USA President Donald Trump.

Recently appearing on Busted Open, Becker opened up about her decision to part ways with WWE, revealing the reasons as feeling creatively ‘stifled.' “That's kind of when I decided to step away – The Bump was done. I wasn't hosting the Kickoff shows anymore; they brought in Jackie Redmond, who's freakin' phenomenal, and she deserves every part of that decision that she has.

“And everything was switching over in WWE, obviously. So I could kind of see the writing on the wall. I knew I wasn't gonna be happy going back into that, showing up, grueling travel, to maybe get one pre-written interview. My creativity was stifled, I wasn't allowed to do any outside projects. And as a woman, I'm getting a little older. I'm not gonna wake up in five more years and still be stuck doing this when I have these other things that I wanna be doing,” Becker said.

She further explained how WWE was supportive of her decision, but ended her statement on a sarcastic note. “So that ultimately was the reason to walk away, and the company was really supportive of it. Or they were just like, ‘Thank god she's leaving and we don't have to be the bad guys.'”