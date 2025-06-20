The Toronto Blue Jays (40-34) presently occupy the second American League Wild Card slot and are only three games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. Following a hugely disappointing 2024 campaign, many understandably counted them out. This franchise is defying expectations thus far, and is doing so at well below 100 percent. Toronto has survived injuries to its lineup and pitching staff, but some of those sidelined players are due to return imminently.

Before a home series versus the Chicago White Sox (23-52), which commences Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET, the Jays activated outfielder Nathan Lukes and right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin from the injured list. They optioned Will Robertson and Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Buffalo in order to accommodate their respective returns. Additionally, manager John Schneider had a slew of updates to share.

Will the Blue Jays' IL get lighter any time soon?

Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho, who has not played since the end of May, tested out his hamstring strain by running the bases on Thursday. He “felt good” and is hoping to begin rehab games next week, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Veteran righty Yimi Garcia is eying a Monday rehab outing after throwing a live batting practice session. Because he is dealing with a shoulder injury, the organization will want to be especially cautious.

And who can forget about Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays' prized offseason acquisition. The 2024 All-Star outfielder is nursing his own shoulder issue that has caused him to miss all of June. He has yet to start swinging a bat. When Santander has been active, he has struggled severely. The 30-year-old slugger is hitting .179 with six home runs and 55 strikeouts through 50 games, woefully underachieving after signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract in free agency.

The sooner he starts taking BP, the sooner he can attempt to redeem an ugly start to his Blue Jays tenure. While Santander knows a spot will be waiting for him when he returns, Bowden Francis is desperate to come back from a right shoulder impingement and solidify a role in the starting rotation. He received a cortisone shot and will be shut down for the next few days, as the club waits to see how the 29-year-old physically responds.

Rounding out the latest batch of news, Ryan Burr will try to take another step toward his Blue Jays debut when he pitches for Buffalo on Saturday and former third-round draft pick Alan Roden is looking to overcome a knee issue and return to Toronto's outfield. He is day to day with swelling.

Optimism is rising in the 6, but adversity looms

These injury updates follow possibly the most promising one of all: Max Scherzer is on the verge of rejoining the Blue Jays after striking out eight batters in a rehab start for the Buffalo Bisons. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is unpredictable at this stage of his illustrious MLB career, but John Schneider is not going to refuse another arm, especially one with his reputation.

The team should have enough ammunition to get by the lowly White Sox this weekend, but it may require some reinforcements for a critical stretch of action that includes games against the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.