The 2025 WNBA season promises to be one of the most exciting in the league's 29-year history. With a fresh wave of young stars starting their professional careers, an offseason full of strategic and shocking team moves, and the W's ever-growing popularity, this campaign could be even more transformative for women's basketball than fans ever expected.

This season is full of possibilities, and spectators have all types of hot takes before action tips off. Let's join in on the fun with some bold predictions for what could go down during the highly anticipated 2025 campaign.

Paige Bueckers doesn't run away with Rookie of the Year…

This one might catch some side-eye, but it's not a diss to Paige Bueckers. Rather, it's a testament to how strong and prepared this 2025 rookie class already is.

…But Wings do make a deep postseason run

Most aren't expecting much of a bounce-back from Dallas after its disappointing season a year ago, but the franchise's revamp goes a lot deeper than just getting Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall. Trading away a past lineup staple like Satou Sabally and getting elite players like DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith in return has filled out the roster and added tons of support for superstar Arike Ogunbowale.

Additionally, the resurgence of fan energy surrounding the team following a rough year for Dallas basketball will have more of an effect than people expect. The Wings have the talent to challenge and even upset the best teams in the league, and based on the level of chemistry players displayed during the preseason, they could end up being one of the most fun squads to watch.

Dunk sightings become more common

There have been players who've dunked in the WNBA before, including active ones, so it wouldn't be happening for the first time. But the arrival of young French phenom Dominique Malonga in Seattle has put the league on notice, and glimpses of her intimidating skillset are already intimidating opponents around the W.

Players have been jokingly speaking out about the new posterizing threat that's entered the WNBA, but it's also been pushing some to step their games up and challenge Malonga. No established veteran wants to get shown up by a 19-year-old rookie, which could end up resulting in a more constant visual treat for fans. It might not get dunk contest-level crazy, but an increase in dunks would still revolutionize the playing style in the W.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever get early playoff exit

All eyes will obviously be on Caitlin Clark this campaign, and for good reason. The Indiana Fever were one of 2024's breakout teams, largely because of “The Clark Effect,” and ESPN has already started rewarding them this season for it by featuring their games more than ever before. The Fever are much more than Clark, too, and Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and new addition DeWanna Bonner will be playing elevated basketball right alongside her.

However, Indiana was thought to overachieve last campaign, and the team still had a rocky start and finished with a middling 20-20 record.

Napheesa Collier beats out stacked field for MVP

The Minnesota Lynx fell just short of winning the 2024 WNBA championship, and they've clearly shown they're out for blood as they go for the title again this year. Napheesa Collier is an integral piece of that squad, which wouldn't be nearly the same without her despite also having other big names.

Collier's sole impact is more than enough to push her ahead of a crowded pack of MVP candidates to nab the award, especially if the Lynx end the season on top.

A'ja Wilson, Aces fall short of making Finals

This might raise eyebrows, but the Las Vegas Aces — back-to-back WNBA champions in 2022 and 2023 — likely won't be successful in their quest to return to the top of the league. Despite being led by superstars like A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young, they'll be going up against different beasts than they've been used to facing in the past.

The competition level around the league has risen drastically, and with the existing playing format, the Aces will have to worry about getting through powerhouse teams on both coasts. Add in other factors like injury wear and tear for players like Gray, and the chances this dynasty stays on top for much longer begin to look slimmer.

The W is entering a golden era, bursting with talent, growing interest, and investment from every direction. From superstars aiming for career years to teams with chips on their shoulders and a lot to prove, the 2025 WNBA season will have no shortage of dramatic and exciting storylines, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

Some predictions floating around might seem outside of the box, but they reflect a league that is fluctuating quickly, has a record-breaking amount of eyes on it, and is capable of captivating everyone who watches. Regardless of which predictions come true, fans of the WNBA will witness something special.