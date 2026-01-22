The ongoing WNBA CBA negotiation saga recently entered uncharted territory when the second extension deadline passed on January 9. The tense talks seemed to have no end in sight just a few weeks ago, but now, WNBPA vice president Breanna Stewart is revealing that she might be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m just starting to see it,” Stewart said in an interview with Front Office Sports. The day before the deadline was set to expire, Stewart was honest about her pessimistic outlook on the situation. Now, she feels matters are moving in the right direction despite how complex the details are.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t an economics major or anything like that, but we’re trying to get the best deal possible, and we want to negotiate in good faith with the league,” the New York Liberty star added. “We’re hoping for some positive kind of change or reinforcement here.”

Stewart also commented on statements made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver regarding his involvement in the WNBA. Even though the CBA negotiations are far from over, he's still voiced his desire to launch an extension of the W in Europe after establishing the men's version.

“I think that while that is exciting … we’re kind of a long way from that. We have a lot of things to kind of figure out first, like the WNBA, and how we’re going to really figure out this formula where players are getting valued while also making sure the league is set up for success,” Stewart responded. “Hopefully that’s a little bit later down the line once we get our affairs in order over here.”

Silver previously offered to step in to help the two sides resolve the negotiations in December after speaking with WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert.

“We’re available to do whatever is necessary to help get a deal done. I’m encouraged by the fact [that] they extended the deadline once again into January. Presumably the sides wouldn’t have been willing to do that unless they thought there was a constructive path to getting a deal done,” Silver added. “I remain optimistic we’ll get something done.”

The WNBPA's last CBA proposal included an ask for 30% of its gross revenue and a salary cap of roughly $10.5 million, among other demands. The WNBA has yet to counter the players' union's offer publicly.