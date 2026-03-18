NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell has issued a statement about the election of JC Tretter as the new Executive Director of the NFL Players Association. Tretter, a former offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, previously served as chief strategy officer.

Goodell's statement, obtained by Mike Garafolo, is below.

“I want to congratulate JC Tretter on his election as Executive Director of the NFL Players Association. As a former player, JC brings a unique perspective to this critical leadership role shaped by his firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the men he represents. We have worked with JC for several years, first as union president when he helped the league and the NFLPA successfully navigate through COVID during the 2020 season. We look forward to building upon that relationship to further our shared priorities, including our commitment to advancing player health and safety and ensuring the global growth of our game for our fans, the players and our clubs.”

Tretter also spoke about the appointment in a quote obtained by Adam Schefter.

“There are times in your life when you know that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be,” he said. “That’s where I am today. I’m grateful for the trust my fellow players have placed in me, and I’m going to reward that trust with my fullest commitment to these players and chart a new course for our union. My sole goal is to build up the strength of the NFLPA.

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He added, “This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it’s ever been. The NFLPA needs leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts players first every day. That’s exactly how I plan to lead.”

After evaluating a large pool of roughly 300 applicants, the National Football League Players Association ultimately selected Tretter to lead the union, choosing him over finalists David White, who had been serving as interim executive director, and Tim Pernetti, the American Conference commissioner.

The search for new leadership began in July after former executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. stepped down amid controversy. Reporting from ESPN detailed that Howell had charged strip club visits to the union, while also maintaining a part-time position with the Carlyle Group, a firm exploring minority ownership stakes in NFL teams. The report further noted a confidentiality agreement between the union and the league regarding an arbitrator’s decision related to potential collusion among team owners.

Tretter now assumes the position at an interesting time for the relationship between the NFL and NFLPA. Tretter will lead the conversation about an 18th game for the players' association as well as other pertinent issues.