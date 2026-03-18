After Japan was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, Munetaka Murakami made his way back to the Chicago White Sox.

In his first Spring Training game back, Murakami didn't skip a beat as he hit his first home run, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The White Sox beat the Athletics 6-4 as Murakami went 1-for-4.

He is embarking on a rookie season filled with anticipation of possibly contending for the American League Rookie of the Year. Last December, the White Sox signed Murakami to a $34 million contract from the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan.

Altogether, Murakami played with the Yakult Swallows for seven seasons from 2018 to 2025. He was a two-time MVP, 2022 Triple Crown winner, and four-time All-Star. Overall, Murakami finished his NPB career with a .270 batting average, 246 home runs, and 647 RBIs.

Article Continues Below

In 2023, Murakami was part of the Japanese team that won the World Baseball Classic. Two years earlier, he helped lead Japan to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are looking to bounce back after their second consecutive last-place finish in 2025, going 60-102. On March 23, the White Sox will conclude their Spring Training schedule by playing against the Athletics.

Their season opener will be on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 26. Afterward, Chicago will have their home opener on April 2 against the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays.

During the WBC, Murakami batted .211, went 5-for-19 at the plate, hit a home run, and came away with five RBIs.