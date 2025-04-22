There is no question that ESPN has been good to the WNBA. ESPN is riding high off the second-highest-rated WNBA Draft in history, with 1.25 million viewers.

The 2024 Draft had the highest ratings, with 2.46 million viewers, thanks to a class that included Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink.

The league's growth has spurred the possibility that ESPN will develop a daily WNBA show, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

Fans have been clamoring on social media for ESPN to create an equivalent to the popular program NBA Today. Hilary Guy, ESPN’s VP of production for WNBA and NBA Studio, told Costabile that she is seeking innovative ways to increase the WNBA's coverage.

One of these is the coverage of the Orange Carpet during the draft and the draft itself.

When asked whether a WNBA Today program could come to pass, she said little but added, “Yes, it could.”

ESPN is entering its 29th season covering the league. The coverage is led by a core of popular analysts, including broadcaster Elle Duncan, former WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, former college player Andraya Carter, and former coach Carolyn Peck.

The league is fresh off a record-breaking season. Last June, the WNBA averaged 1.3 million viewers across four networks (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and CBS), and during the regular season, it attracted a record 54 million unique viewers.

A major reason for the increase in popularity and the prospect of daily programming is ESPN.

ESPN's history of covering the WNBA

ESPN first began covering the WNBA during the league's first year of 1997. The first broadcast was on June 23, 1997 between the Los Angeles Sparks and the then Utah Starzz.

ESPN signed a deal to call games that year. In 2003, the WNBA signed a deal with ESPN and ABC Sports to broadcast regular season and playoff games.

Both parties agreed to a contract extension in 2007 to cover games from 2009-2016. That contract was extended through 2022.

In 2013, the WNBA extended their agreement with ESPN to broadcast up to 30 games including the Finals on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2.

Interest in the WNBA on ESPN has gone up thanks in large part to players such as Caitlin Clark.

So it stands to make sense for why a daily show could be on the horizon.