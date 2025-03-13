Detroit may be on the brink of reclaiming its place in the WNBA, and one of the city’s most iconic figures wants in on the action. Eminem, the legendary rapper and longtime advocate for Detroit, has joined a powerful investor group hoping to secure an expansion team for the city, per BleacherReport.

According to Sportico, the group includes prominent figures such as Detroit Pistons governor Tom Gores, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, quarterback Jared Goff, and basketball legends Chris Webber and Grant Hill. While Eminem’s involvement isn’t officially confirmed, TMZ reports that he has a strong interest in being part of the effort.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has already voiced his support for Detroit’s return to the WNBA, calling it a matter of “when” rather than “if.” The expansion deadline passed on Jan. 30, and Detroit is among at least 10 cities that submitted a bid, alongside Nashville, Houston, Cleveland, and Kansas City—a city backed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With competition stiff, Eminem’s potential involvement could give Detroit’s bid a unique edge.

The WNBA’s Expansion Race and Detroit’s Case

The WNBA is carefully planning its expansion, with the Golden State Valkyries set to debut in 2025 and teams in Portland and Toronto following in 2026. Though initial expectations pointed to only one additional team beyond those, Sportico reports that rising interest may push the league to grant up to three expansion franchises.

Detroit’s case is strong. The city previously hosted the Detroit Shock, one of the league’s most successful teams, winning three championships before relocating to Tulsa in 2010. If awarded a franchise, the new team would play at Little Caesars Arena, home to the Pistons and Red Wings. The arena offers a state-of-the-art venue in a sports-hungry market that’s long overdue for the WNBA’s return.

Eminem’s involvement would add another layer to Detroit’s bid. A global superstar with unwavering ties to the city, he’s long used his platform to uplift Detroit sports, from wearing Pistons and Lions gear in music videos to shouting out the city in his lyrics. His presence could bring unprecedented marketing power to a WNBA team in Detroit, making it one of the most exciting expansion possibilities on the table.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will have a difficult decision ahead. But if Eminem formally enters the fray, Detroit’s bid might just become too compelling to ignore.