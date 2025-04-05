Maya Moore and Sue Bird recently earned Hall of Fame honors, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering both players have had Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Both Moore and Bird are two of the WNBA's greatest players ever.

For Bird, she was a 13-time All-Star and a four-time WNBA champion. Not to mention, she was an eight-time All-WNBA team participant.

Going to Moore, for such a short career, she made the most of it. She won the 2014 MVP, as well as being a four-time WNBA champion. Furthermore, she won the 2013 WNBA Finals MVP.

The former Minnesota Lynx star left her career abruptly to fight for her current husband, Jonathan Irons. The latter was imprisoned wrongfully for 20 years.

She fought for his freedom, and Irons was eventually released. Despite leaving her career, she felt she had to do what was right. If Moore would've continued her playing career, she might've been the greatest to ever play.

Going back to Bird, she has been the epitome of consistency. For instance, Bird is the WNBA's all-time leader in assists and games played.

Her playmaking and durability alone make her one of the best to ever do it. Furthermore, the former Seattle Storm point guard stayed committed to her franchise for 19 seasons. She only missed two seasons due to surgery.

WNBA legends Maya Moore and Sue Bird earn Hall of Fame status

It was likely only a matter of time before Moore and Bird were announced as Hall of Fame eligible. Still, both players have been around the league since leaving.

One instance was when Bird joined the Storm's ownership group. Having someone of Hall of Fame status in the front office is crucial. While her former team is going through a rebuild, she can still evaluate talent and know who can be elite.

For Moore, she hasn't been involved the way that Bird has been with her former club. However, she's shown support to the league, and the new players coming in.

Players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink could have the impact on the WNBA that Moore and Bird had when they first started playing.

The WNBA is in good hands, but it's important to remember the ones who paved the way. Both players paved the way during the 2010s as two of the top players in the league. Now, their legacies will be enshrined for decades and generations to come.