Jose Fernandez spent a strong message about how he'll set a winning standard as the new head coach of the Dallas Wings.

Fernandez starts a new chapter in the WNBA after moving on from the college level with the South Florida Bulls following 25 seasons. He helped the program become consistent contenders for the NCAA Tournament, winning two conference titles (2021, 2025) and one NIT championship in 2009.

This marks Fernandez's first stint in the WNBA as a coach. Having garnered a lot of winning success in college with South Florida, he looks to have that translate at the professional level with the Wings.

“This won't be the same old Dallas Wings, my brother,” Fernandez said in his introductory press conference via ESPN, paraphrasing his late colleague at USF, Amir Abdur-Rahim. “Change is coming, and we're gonna win.”

“Paige is special,” Fernandez said. “Great players want to be coached. She wants to be coached and held accountable. And I think the things that we're going to do in the half court and the open floor are going to suit her. So I'm really excited to get to work with her.

“Geno said, ‘If there's a shot you want her to make, she'll make it. If there something you're going to run, she's going to run it.' So I think it's very important, not only developing a relationship with her, but everybody on the roster, where they feel comfortable on the floor in what they like, what they don't like.”

What lies ahead for Jose Fernandez, Wings

Article Continues Below

It's clear that a new era is on the way for the Wings with Jose Fernandez taking over the reins.

Dallas has struggled to return to the championship heights when they used to be the Detroit Shock in the 2000s. While they have been to the playoffs three times this decade, they've gone through consecutive 30-loss campaigns in the last two seasons.

They have a lot of potential for the long term. Paige Bueckers stands out as the face of the franchise after the Wings selected her first overall in the 2025 draft. Arike Ogunbowale provides stability with her experience, while others look to make strides in having bigger impacts on the team moving forward.

The Wings will take the offseason to retool the roster and prepare for the 2026 season. This will allow Fernandez to put forth his coaching concepts and help his best talents on the squad maximize their potential under his direction.