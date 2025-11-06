The Dallas Wings have found their head coach of the future in Jose Fernandez, and he's already hitting the ground running with plans for the 2026 season. Those plans notably revolve around the reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and Fernandez chose to give fans a glimpse into how her game could adjust for the better going forward.

“Paige is special. Rookie of the Year and one of the faces of the league. I like her with the ball in her hands and the ball not in her hands. Everybody knows it's not a secret; Geno [Auriemma] and I have known each other for a long time,” Fernandez said, according to Moreau Sports. “He was very plain and simple when he talked to me about Paige.”

The prospect of Buecker's new head coach in Fernandez discussing the direction of her utilization with legendary UConn coach Auriemma should excite Wings fans. Auriemma arguably helped bring out the best in Bueckers' game despite all her missed playing time due to serious injuries, and the pair's clear connection helped lead the Huskies to their first NCAA Tournament championship in nine years. Any tips he receives from Auriemma will surely help Bueckers elevate her playing style beyond the impressive display fans have already seen.

The reigning Rookie of the Year racked up three Rookie of the Month awards throughout the course of the season while setting various rookie records, including finishing third in points and assists in WNBA history with 692 and 194, respectively. Bueckers was also the only player to finish in the top 10 in scoring (5th), assists (9th), and steals (6th) in the entire league, proving that she lived up to the hype as she translated her game from the NCAA to the W.

The former USF head coach made the shortlist of candidates the Wings considered as they conducted their search. Fernandez appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments and led his team to 12 20-win seasons. He had his teams consistently ranked in the top 25 over a nine-year stretch, appearing for a total of 79 weeks.