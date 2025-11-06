The 2026 Unrivaled players and teams have now been set, and one new addition is already hyping up her new squad ahead of season two. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her excitement after learning who her official teammates would be in the offseason league.

“TEAM YOUNGINS!!!! I know you see the purple too,” Bueckers' post read. “Let's get it Breeze.”

The team of “youngins” Bueckers was referring to includes the Los Angeles Sparks' Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink, free agents Aari McDonald and Kate Martin, and Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga, Bueckers' fellow 2025 WNBA Draft lottery pick.

TEAM YOUNGINS!!!! I know you see the purple too😏 let’s get it Breeze💜 https://t.co/xy3LOmTaM0 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unrivaled, the Miami-based 3×3 league co-founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, has expanded from season one to consist of eight total teams and 48 rostered players. While notable names, such as Caitlin Clark and 2025 participants Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu, are absent from Unrivaled's lineup this year, the league has also added a development pool of players who will train and be on call in case of injuries or other necessary absences.

The Breeze are one of the two expansion clubs that are being added to the Unrivaled League, alongside the Hive, which gave them the first two picks in the draft. After winning the top choice with a coin flip, the Breeze made the no-brainer choice to select the reigning Rookie of the Year at first overall, marking Bueckers' second time being the No. 1 pick in 2025.

The new team roster results were revealed on Wednesday night during the second-annual draft conducted by the league's coaches, which includes Bueckers and the Breeze's leader in Noelle Quinn, Hive boss Rena Wakama, Laces coach Andrew Wade, the Lunar Owls' DJ Sackmann, Mist leader Zach O'Brien, Phantom coach Raneeka Hodges, Rose boss Nola Henry, and the Vinyl's Teresa Weatherspoon.

A full schedule has not yet been released, but Unrivaled's season is set to tip off on January 5, 2026, and run through March.