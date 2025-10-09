The Phoenix Mercury were forced to try to claw back into the WNBA Finals in Game 3 on Wednesday night in front of their home crowd after dropping the first two games against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury were trailing for most of the night, and they were forced to complete their late comeback without one of their superstars.

Mercury forward Satou Sabally went down after attempting a shot in the paint late in the fourth quarter. She appeared to hit her head on the knee of Aces guard Kierstan Bell and was helped to the locker room after being down on the floor for a couple of minutes.

Sabally with a nasty collision

The Mercury trailed by 10 points when Sabally went down, but they were able to close that gap and tie the game at 88 late in the game. However, they were unable to get one final stop, as A'ja Wilson drilled a clutch game-winning jumper with less than a second remaining to get a 90-88 win and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco announced on the broadcast that Sabally was in concussion protocol. She did not return to the game.

Sabally is one of the Mercury's best scorers and has been all season, especially in isolation against a physical defensive team like the Aces. She was having a big impact on Game 3 before exiting early, with 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting while knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

The Oregon product also scored 41 points over the first two games, so she did her part despite the two losses. She had a monster series against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals, notching more than 20 points in each of the last three games of the series, all Mercury wins.

If Sabally is forced to miss time in Game 4 on Friday and potentially beyond, expect DeWanna Bonner to see even more minutes in the front court as the Mercury try to battle back and complete an unthinkable comeback.