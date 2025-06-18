The Seattle Storm have started to find their identity as a team in the 2025 WNBA season, and star Skylar Diggins has played a large part in leading the way as one of the league's best. Diggins collected another accolade for herself in the Storm's 98-67 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, sliding up into the top 10 all-time in the W for assists.

The 12-year veteran passed basketball legend Cappie Pondexter and now sits just nine away from New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud. Ironically, Pondexter was drafted in 2006 by Diggins' former team, the Phoenix Mercury, marking another aspect the two superstars have in common.

Pondexter also played for the Liberty, Chicago Sky, and Sparks before officially ending her career with the Indiana Fever in 2018. The two-time WNBA champion spent her time in the league dishing the ball to the likes of Diana Taurasi, giving her plenty of chances to rack up the assists.

Skylar Diggins passes Cappie Pondexter for 10th all-time in assists 🎯 Moving up the record books in Year 12!

The vet guard has also made other history recently, as Diggins became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 5,000-point, 1,500-assist mark during the Storm's June 11 clash with the Minnesota Lynx. If there was any doubt that Diggins was still an elite-level player in the league, she certainly silenced them with her performance.

Diggins finished with 18 points, six assists, one rebound, and a steal in 35 minutes on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. The 34-year-old's impact turned out to be key as the Storm shockingly downed the Lynx, handing the powerhouse squad its first loss of the 2025 WNBA season.

Seattle currently sits at 7-5, good for third place in the Western Conference and fifth overall. The Storm will look to keep the ball rolling when they visit the struggling Las Vegas Aces on June 20 before preparing for a showdown with the defending-champion Liberty. And if Diggins and Cloud choose to duel over their assist totals, fans will be in for an extra treat.