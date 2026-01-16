Fans swiftly showed support for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after he posted about his legacy on Instagram on Wednesday. Other athletes also agreed with James, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

James posted a series of pictures from their win over the Atlanta Hawks, wherein he finished with a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

“No matter if you LOVE or HATE me, you will REMEMBER me 👑,” wrote James.

Clark shared James' post on her Instagram Story. She did not include any text or caption. But as they say, actions speak louder than words.

Caitlin Clark posted this LeBron post on her IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/XS0HpmaqBs — Kate22 (@KateluvsCC22) January 15, 2026

The Lakers forward and the Fever guard have openly expressed their admiration for each other. The 41-year-old James has voiced encouragement on social media, including celebrating the 23-year-old Clark's performances.

Article Continues Below

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year, meanwhile, has called James one of her heroes. Last year, she met the four-time NBA MVP for the first time.

“I don’t really get too starstruck from people, and that was a moment that I was pretty (starstruck). That’s one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me. It’s just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back,” said Clark in a report from Heavy Sports' Alder Almo.

James has often said he has learned to tune out the noise, but once in a while, he would remind everyone of his greatness with a simple post or a pointed remark.

As for Clark, she does not need reminding. She is fully aware of the lasting impact of the future Hall of Famer.