The Dallas Wings' trip to Connecticut to take on the Sun was already pretty special, with star rookie Paige Bueckers returning to the state where her legendary UConn women's basketball career took place for the first time as a WNBA pro. However, the young standout wasn't the only one having a homecoming moment. Wings players Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, and Aziaha James, and the Sun's Marina Mabrey, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Saniya Rivers, and Jacy Sheldon all had reignited connections of their own.

Lots of reunions at Mohegan Sun 🤩 Former college and pro teammates sharing the love post-game after the Wings and Sun matchup!

Carrington and Mabrey shared an intimate interaction as the friends and former Sun teammates caught up.

Mabrey also took a minute to reunite with another friend in Ogunbowale, who she wasn't just on the same team with in Dallas, but also won an NCAA championship with at Notre Dame.

Siegrist and Sheldon embraced in a heartfelt hug, seemingly very glad to take the same court again after their days spent together with the Wings.

Rivers and James, who were both drafted this year out of NC State, met up for a greeting and a hug.

Bueckers, of course, had the most catching up to do out of everybody. She met up with fellow former teammate from her college days Nelson-Ododa first before celebrating her first WNBA victory with other Huskies post-game, including 2025 breakout draft pick Kaitlyn Chen.

"First win at work!" 🤣 Paige Bueckers gets her first pro victory with the best support crew… her former @UConnWBB teammates!

The matchup between two of the W's last winless squads turned out to be a decisive win for the Wings, who blew out the Sun 109-87. The interconnected sides will face off again in Connecticut on June 20.