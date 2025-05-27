Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers had a viral moment during the warm-up of her return to Connecticut. The Wings are taking on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, as UConn's legendary guard is back just a few months after capping her career with a national title. The turnaround from the college to pros has been quick, as Dallas selected the Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Wings are currently 0-4, with Paige gradually finding her footing on this level.

The Sun also sit at 0-4, giving the Rookie of the Year candidate a huge opportunity to grab her first WNBA win. Bueckers definitely looks primed for a big performance with this clip of her hitting a half-court shot at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Of courseeeee Paige hit the money ball in Connecticut 🤪 pic.twitter.com/lqVW7xsri7 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Wings are trying to build themselves back up into relevance again with the recent national champion

Dallas has been a relatively stable franchise in the WNBA over the past decade. The Wings went on a streak that saw them make it to the postseason for five out of seven years. However, this organization has not returned to the WNBA Finals since it relocated to Dallas in 2016. Last year, the Wings went 9-31, which is why they got the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

This franchise has been in the good-not-great tier for a while, and 2024 was somewhat of a step back to take multiple steps forward eventually. Bueckers is a generational talent with the potential to be a future Hall of Famer. Surrounded by her are plenty of players either in their primes or just about to enter their respective primes. The headliner is four-time Arike Ogunbowale, who has gotten off to a slow start by her hefty standards.

An Ogunbowale-Bueckers backcourt should eventually be one of the most formidable duos in this league in the long term. In addition to the backcourt, there's third-year forward Maddy Siegrist, who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2023. Overall, this group should grow into the season as it continues, but for now, there will be plenty of growing pains. However, a win on Tuesday night would be a significant step in the right direction.