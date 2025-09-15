With the 2025 WNBA regular season drawn to a close, a year defined by surging stars, shocking slumps, and emerging narratives will shape the postseason — and potentially the league’s future. The final week of the season delivered drama in spades, including playoff berths clinched on the last night, MVP cases made and broken, and young franchises staking their claim on relevance.

With the WNBA playoffs already officially underway, let's assess who's really rising and falling around the league, not just by wins and losses, but by form, momentum, roster health, chemistry, and postseason viability.

1. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces closed the season as the hottest team in the league, riding into the playoffs with a massive 16‑game winning streak. Their turnaround has been remarkable: Coming into the late season, they were outside or on the edge of home‑court advantage contention, but they surged to secure the No. 2 seed. A’ja Wilson took over and put the team on her back, boosting her MVP stock as a result. The Aces' bench also stepped up, and they found consistency at both ends. In the final week, every win counted for positioning, and they didn’t back off. Their momentum going into the first round gives them a real shot at going deep.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota had the best regular season overall record, finishing with the best winning percentage and earning the No.1 seed. They were incredibly consistent all season, led by their core veterans and with strong depth. However, in the last week they lost to Las Vegas, which broke their streak and exposed some cracks, especially when Napheesa Collier was returning from injury. Still, as the top seed, they enter the playoffs with home court advantage, experience, and momentum. Their pedigree and performance over 40+ games make them a strong favorite.

3. Atlanta Dream

The Dream finish the regular season right near the top, and by the final week, they were clearly solidified as a top‑seed contender in the Eastern Conference. Their offense, especially with Allisha Gray, stepped up when it mattered. They lost a few critical head‑to‑head tiebreakers, notably versus the Aces, but still managed to lock a high seed. Atlanta may not have quite matched Vegas' late surge, but the team's consistency, ability to close out regular‑season games, and relatively clean health going into the playoffs make them dangerous. The Dream deserve recognition for earning their place as one of the top three squads in the WNBA this year.

4. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have had a good season, in spite of some rough patches against the top of the league, especially late. In the last week, they were fighting for seeding that determined home court in the first round and managed to secure their spot safely in the upper half of the W. Their offense is dangerous, they’ve shown they can steal games, and their depth production has improved. But there are still a few question marks, including around how well they can match up with the very top under playoff intensity. The Mercury's season series against the likes of Las Vegas and Atlanta didn't work out in their favor, which may hurt them. They rose to the top four with momentum and are poised to enter the playoffs as a threat.

5. New York Liberty

The defending champions came into the final week with something to prove, and they did well enough, but their season still ended with some turbulence. Injuries to key players like Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu at times disrupted their rhythm. Still, they closed out by showing flashes of dominance. The Liberty may have dropped down a few seeds in playoff positioning, but their experience in tight games and postseason toughness keep them very high favorites in almost any matchup. The concern is whether they’ve already peaked for this campaign, which would keep them just a half‑step behind the very best.

6. Golden State Valkyries

For an expansion team, the Valkyries have had a surprisingly strong season. They clinched a playoff berth in their inaugural season and finished with a winning record and some impressive wins despite a late skid. The final week was rough — three straight losses, including two to the Lynx, which dropped them from a better seed to No. 8. That said, the Valkyries' trajectory and the way they built chemistry make them dangerous in a first‑round matchup. They aren’t yet in the top tier, but they deserve respect for making the postseason and could play spoiler.

7. Indiana Fever

The Fever had a solid season, particularly considering injuries, most notably to Caitlin Clark, and preseason expectations. They clinched a playoff berth and had some dramatic wins that showed they can hang with good teams. However, consistency late in the campaign was a problem. They didn’t close out as strongly as Las Vegas or Atlanta, and their road record under pressure sometimes faltered. They’re in the middle of the playoff pack: Good enough to win a round, but if they meet one of the freight trains like the Lynx or Aces, they may find it difficult to overcome that challenge.

8. Seattle Storm

Seattle finished just over .500 and into the playoffs, grabbing the last available spot. Their late season was up and down. When stars like Nneka Ogwumike are producing, they are dangerous. When not, they are middle of the pack. They have home court disadvantages in many of their probable matchups, and depth and injuries remain concerns. Still, making the playoffs itself is an accomplishment given the competition, and they should be considered dark horses for an upset. At this spot, they're clearly the weakest playoff team but still very much part of the conversation.

9. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks were technically out of playoff contention by the final week. They’ve had games of tenacity, flashes of individual talent, and some big wins, but overall lacked the consistency, defense, or reliable offense to challenge higher in the standings. Their margin of loss against top teams and tendency to fade in tight games puts them behind the playoff‑teams. They can surprise on a given night, but they lack the playoff pedigree or depth that many above them do. In power terms, strong in potential, but not strong enough to break into the top eight.

10. Washington Mystics

Washington ends the season with a poor closing stretch, including 10 straight losses before their finale, showing improvement in places but still a lot of missing pieces. Their young players, including rookies, showed promise, some good individual performances, but there were too many nights with low offensive efficiency, defensive lapses, and inconsistency. They are ahead of the very bottom only because those last‐place teams struggled more often and lacked signs of progress.

11. Connecticut Sun

This was a rebuilding and rough season for Connecticut. They were not even close to making the playoffs, and while there were bright spots, like rookies and role players stepping up, the team struggled with injuries, chemistry, and close games. Their losses weren’t always close, and they didn’t have a reliable go‑to when games got tight. The Sun have got a long way to go before they rise back toward the playoff mix.

12. Chicago Sky

The Sky had a very difficult season, finishing near the bottom. Their record in the final week or two offered little to change their standing. Some individual efforts stood out, but the roster’s inconsistency (scoring droughts, defensive lapses, bench depth) was too much to overcome. They are better than absolute last, have veteran players who can build around, but the season has exposed how far they need to climb. In a power ranking, they are near the bottom due to performance, but not the very bottom.

13. Dallas Wings

At the bottom of the 13, the Wings struggled through most of the season, finishing with the worst record in the league. There were moments — rookie Paige Bueckers had great scoring games, flashes of competitiveness — but overall, they lacked consistency, defensive stability, and had depth issues. Their closing win over Phoenix is a bright spot, but it doesn’t offset a season of many losses, injuries, and times where they simply couldn’t close out games. They are last, but they have a foundation to maybe build upward.

The 2025 WNBA season has been a tapestry of dynasties tested, underdogs rising, and new legacies beginning to form. While traditional powers like the Aces and Lynx still loom large, the emergence of teams like the Valkyries, the battle-tested Fever, and the Dream marks a change of the guard. Las Vegas, especially, has reminded everyone that champions don’t fade quietly — they regroup, reload, and charge once again. Teams that are as steady as ever are primed for a title run, while teams like the Sparks and Wings are laying the foundational stones for their futures.