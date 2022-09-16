Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Experience the Three Kingdoms like never before, fighting humans and demons to become stronger and survive. Read on to learn more about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date: Early 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release in Early 2023 on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a third-person action role-playing game. From how it looks, it also appears to be open-world. The combat is very reminiscent of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As the trailer shows, players will be using various techniques to fight their enemies. Wo Long, however, will be focusing on swordplay from Chinese martial arts. The usual jump, dodge, and parry mechanic is present in the game and opens up the possibilities for combos. The players will have access to various year-appropriate weaponry, each with different playstyles and tactics. Players can switch up their weapons and approach battles in different ways.

Other than weapons, the player also has control over various magics. From the trailer, the player could be seen imbuing fire on their sword and summoning lightning from the heavens. They also summoned a phoenix to help fight for them. We don’t know if it will be called magic once the game is released, but for now, we can treat it as such. With this wide array of attacks available to them, players should have no problem finding a playstyle that fits them the most.

If the developers of this game are of any hint, this game most definitely won’t be an easy one. After all, Team Ninja is the team behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. In fact, the developers already classified this game as a masocore game. Players interested in trying this game out must prepare themselves for the extreme difficulty they will encounter.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty story

The game happens during the Later Han Dynasty of China, around 184 AD. The land, ravaged by demons and war, has led to the deaths of many. You play as a nameless militia soldier, fighting for survival by any means necessary. Although you are nameless, a hidden power resides inside of you. As you fight, the power within you awakens, and as you become stronger, you start catching the eyes of various important people. Where your story will lead, only you can decide.

