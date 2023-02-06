The release date for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty’s demo was recently revealed, allowing players to try the game out on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The demo period lasts way past the game’s release date.

Let’s start off with when this demo will go live. The demo period begins on Friday, February 23, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST, and ends on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST. Players can download and play the demo anytime during this period. The demo is available on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via Steam or the Microsoft Store. However, players can no longer download or play the demo once the demo period finishes, even if they leave the demo installed. If you’ll notice, the end of the demo period is way past the game’s release date on March 3, 2023. This should players ample time to test the game out and decide whether or not they want to buy it.

According to Team Ninja’s post on the demo, the demo will contain two early stages of the game. These stages were not in the first demo that came out back in September 2022. The demo includes Chapter 1: Village of Calamity, as well as Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes. These two chapters will help “showcase the thrilling combat and intense fighting of a demon-plagued, fantasy Three Kingdoms, as [a] nameless militia soldier fights his way through waves of monsters and enemy soldiers in this Later Han Dynasty epic.”

This demo will let players experience the game’s online multiplayer, letting people help each other in the available chapters. Not only that, but the player’s saved data will also carry over to the main game. Should the player decide to buy the game after playing the demo, they can transfer over their saved data. Doing so will transfer the player’s progress, as well as reward an in-game item. The player will get this item, the “Crouching Dragon Helmet”, once the game comes out.

That's all for the release date for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's demo on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can learn more about the game in our article covering its release date.