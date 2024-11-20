ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a late-season non-conference battle as Wofford visits South Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wofford-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Wofford-South Carolina Last Game – Matchup History

Wofford comes into the game at just 5-6 on the year, and 3-5 in conference play. Last time out, they would face The Citadel, and fall in that game 30-17. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 7-3 on the year and 5-3 in conference play. They have won four straight games since losing by two points to Alabama. Last time out, they faced Missouri and would take the 34-30 win over the Tigers.

Overall Series: Wofford and South Carolina have faced five times in their history. They first faced in 2001, with South Carolina winning the game 38-14. The last time they faced was 2017 when South Carolina won 31-10.

Here are the Wofford-South Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wofford-South Carolina Odds

Wofford: +42.5 (-110)

South Carolina: -42.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wofford vs. South Carolina

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wofford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wofford has been led at quarterback by Amari Odom. Odom comes into the game with 102 competitions on 183 attempts this year. That is good for 1,350 yards and six touchdowns. He has been intercepted six times this year while being sacked 12 times on the season.

In the receiving game, Kyle Watkins has led the way. He has brought in 43 receptions for 689 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Isaiah Scott has 27 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown. Further, Jordan Davism the tight end, has 18 receptions for 195 yards and three scores this year. Finally, J.T. Smith, the running back, has brought in 24 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. He has also run the ball 70 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He is second on the team in rushing yards this year, behind Ryan Ingram. Ingram has run for 650 yards and six touchdowns this year.

Wofford is 37th in FCS on defense this year, while sitting 32nd in FCS in opponent points per game this year. Jalen Marshall has led the way this year. He has a sack, six pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He also leads the team in tackles this year. Isiah Wadsworth has also been solid. He has a sack, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Amir Anoor has six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

LaNorris Sellers leads the way for the South Carolina offense. He has completed 136 of 217 passes for 1,803 yards. Sellers has 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 26 times on the year, but he has also been solid in running the ball. He has run 126 times for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target on the year has been tight end Joshua Simon. Simon comes into the game with 31 receptions for 433 yards and six scores this year. Mazeo Bennett Jr. has also been solid. He has 26 receptions on the year with 312 yards and three touchdowns. Nyck Harbor has been solid as well, with 16 receptions for 216 yards and two scores. Finally, running back Raheim Sanders has been solid as well. He has 19 receptions for 229 yards and two scores. He also leads the way on the ground. He has run the ball 150 times for 749 yards and 10 scores this year.

South Carolina has been solid on defense this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 11th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 17th against the rush and 35th against the pass. Nick Emmanwori has been great this year. He leads the team with 71 tackles on the year while having two pass break-ups and four interceptions. He also has scored two touchdowns. Jalon Kilgore has been solid as well. He has four pass breakups and four interceptions on the year. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart have been great in the pass rush. Steward has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Kennard has 10.5 sacks with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Final Wofford-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Wofford is 115th out of 123 FCS schools in scoring this year, scoring just 16.7 points per game. They will not face an SEC school that is 13th in the nation in opponent points per game. South Carolina is scoring 30.6 points per game this year while facing some of the best defensive units in the nation. They will score with ease against Wofford in this one. Further, they are 7-3 against the spread this year. They have covered four of their last five as well. South Carolina will cover again in this one.

Final Wofford-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -42.5 (-110)