Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, despite interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, reported by goal.com. The transfer is set to be completed for a fee of €55 million (£47m/$60m), with Neves leaving the English Premier League for the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal, known for their ability to attract top talent, have already secured the signings of renowned players Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo from European clubs. Now, they are in advanced negotiations with Wolves to secure the services of Neves, with an official announcement expected in the coming week.

Previously, Barcelona had been linked with a potential move for Ruben Neves, and there were even discussions of a swap deal involving promising youngster Ansu Fati. However, Fati's desire to remain at Barcelona scuppered the transfer, opening the door for Al-Hilal to swoop in and secure Neves's signature.

Neves's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been diligently negotiating with Al-Hilal in London, and the two parties are now close to reaching an agreement. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly eager to make the move to Saudi Arabia and embrace a new challenge in his career.

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in the transfer market, targeting top talents from around the world. Alongside Neves, Al-Hilal is also eyeing potential deals for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech, signaling their intent to assemble a formidable squad for the upcoming season.

Barring any unforeseen complications, Neves's move to Al-Hilal is expected to be officially announced next week, providing Wolverhampton Wanderers with a significant financial windfall. As the Saudi Pro League continues to attract top players with its substantial financial resources, the division is rapidly establishing itself as an emerging force in global football.