Survey reveals disparities in medical support, pay for Women's World Cup soccer teams, highlighting need for improvements in the sport.

A recent survey focusing on this year's Women's World Cup has brought to light significant disparities in medical support and compensation for women's soccer teams. The survey, carried out by the players' union FIFPRO, disclosed that a staggering 60% of participants lack mental health support, and a third of the players earn less than $30,000 annually from soccer.

“The players gave everything they had to put on a brilliant World Cup, but there are still important gaps that need addressing,’’ FIFPRO director of policy and strategic relations for women’s football Sarah Gregorius said, as reported by James Robson of the Associated Press. “We will be seeking to work through these issues with stakeholders and resolve them as soon as possible.”

The World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, was a record-breaking event in terms of attendance and viewership, with Spain emerging as champions. However, the tournament was marred by a controversy involving then-Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales and player Jenni Hermoso, sparking a rebellion among players and accusations of sexual assault.

The survey, which included responses from 260 players across 26 national teams, revealed alarming statistics regarding players' health and readiness. Notably, 10% did not undergo a medical examination before the event, and 22% did not have an electrocardiogram (ECG).

“Anything below 100% when it comes to access to an ECG or undertaking a pre-tournament medical is not acceptable,” FIFPRO head of strategy and research for women’s soccer Alex Culvin said. “All players need to complete these important checks before they compete, and the regulations need to be applied and adhered to in full.”

Furthermore, two-thirds of the players reported not being in peak condition at the start of the tournament, with 53% feeling they had insufficient rest before their first game. Despite FIFPRO’s recommendation for a four-week off-season break and a six-week re-training period, 86% of players returned to their clubs less than two weeks post-tournament. One player described the quick turnaround as “mentally exhausting.”

The survey also shed light on the financial struggles of players, with one in five needing a second job to supplement their income from soccer. Although World Cup prize money guaranteed a pre-tax sum of at least $30,000 for every player, FIFA's statement confirmed the distribution of these funds to all 32 associations, subject to future audits.

Despite FIFA's efforts, FIFPRO’s survey indicates that many players still suffer from inadequate financial compensation. Players also raised concerns about the quality of technical staff, with one calling for an investigation into their qualifications.