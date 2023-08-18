USWNT star Christen Press admits the expectations on the team are sometimes “unreasonable,” but despite that, they are not backing down from it since it also means people know they have what it takes to achieve them.

Press, who wasn't able to join the USWNT in the FIFA Women's World Cup due to an ACL tear she sustained in 2022, opened up on the massive pressure on the women's team and how she sees it as a sign of “respect” to them. The 34-year-old forward emphasized that they are expected to always win, and there's just no other result that matters.

“Oh, I think the expectation for the USWNT is to win,” Press when asked if it can be considered a disappointment whenever the team doesn't win the World Cup, per The Spun. “It's unreasonable at times, but it's one that we embrace. Not reaching that achievement is disappointing. We're proud of that expectation because it’s a sign of respect for the program.”

True enough, having expectations is better than not having one. After all, the latter can be taken as a sign that no one believes on the team. Put simply, USWNT is held to a certain standard.

Christen Press' take echoes the same sentiments that her fellow USWNT star Lindsey Horan said during the FIFA Women's World Cup. Ahead of their Round of 16 game at the time, Horan opened up on the pressure on them and why it's a “privilege” to have such.

“It's the great thing about this team, I've said it a lot to the team and to the press: pressure is a privilege. The expectations that we have, the standards that we hold, the mentality of this team… it's a privilege to be on this team,” Horan shared.

The USWNT lost to Sweden in the Round of 16 via penalty shootout. Naturally, there have been tons of criticisms on the team for the failure. Team manager Vlatko Andonovski has since stepped down from his position as well, which speaks volumes of how big of a failure it was.

It remains to be seen what's next for the USWNT. One thing won't change, though: they have to win in every competition that they play in.