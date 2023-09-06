Spanish La Roja soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault. The accusation takes place amid the kissing controversy after the FIFA Women's World Cup final on August 20.

Sources confirmed Hermoso, who claimed Rubiales kissed her on the lips without her approval, is pressing charges, per ESPN's Sam Marsden. The controversy took place after Spain beat England 1-0 to claim its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Spanish women's soccer player Jenni Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against the head of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, for kissing her on the lips without her consent during their World Cup celebration. pic.twitter.com/lp1214XGn4 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2023

Hermoso's lawsuit adds to the beleaguered Rubiales' woes. Soccer's governing body FIFA has suspended Rubiales for at least 90 days. In addition, FIFA and Spain's sport governing body TAD are conducting investigations on his case. If TAD finds Luis Rubiales guilty, it could suspend him for up to two years.

Spanish proscutors gave Jenni Hermoso 15 days to file a complaint against Rubiales on August 28. Hermoso filed it nine days afterward. She claimed Rubiales' kiss on her lips was not consensual. The latter thought otherwise.

“The behavior of Rubiales could be deemed as sexual harassment on the basis of current Spanish legislation,” Spanish lawyer Ignacio Alvarez Serrano said.

Serrano said that kind of behavior warrants one to two years in jail and “18-24 months of professional disqualification.”

However, the chances of Luis Rubiales getting incarcerated are low. Spanish law nullifies prison sentences less than two years if the guilty individual has no criminal record. Spanish law also holds its citizens liable even if they committed the act in another country.

It's unfortunate Spain's epic first FIFA Women's World's Cup championship has been overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso controversy. Here's hoping the Spanish football authorities resolve this matter soon.