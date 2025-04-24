There is no question that LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey understands the landscape of college basketball regarding the transfer portal. She knows that players, including her own, come and go for various reasons.

But is it possible for her to land a standout talent from the portal?

On Thursday, it was hinted that former South Carolina player MiLaysia Fulwiley was considering LSU, per Talia Goodman of On3Sports.

Fulwiley entered the transfer portal after UConn defeated South Carolina in the NCAA championship game 82-59. It is possible she transferred because she was not in the starting rotation and was looking for more playing time.

LSU is coming off a season in which they went to the Elite Eight and lost to UCLA 72-65. Afterward, they lost players such as Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA and Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario,Jersey Wolfenbarger, and Mjracle Sheppard to the transfer portal.

LSU does have Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams returning for one more year. So if they were to pick Fulwiley, where would she fit in?

MiLaysia Fulwiley brings depth to LSU's backcourt

While at South Carolina, Fulwiley was a standout talent, both a starter and a reserve. She became an effective scorer and playmaker.

As a freshman, Fulwiley was a major factor in South Carolina going undefeated and winning the NCAA title in 2024. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

As a sophomore, she averaged 11.8 points per game while coming off the bench. She has both skill and experience that could be incorporated into an LSU backcourt ruled by Johnson and Williams.

The respective experiences they posses in knowing what it takes to win a championship could form into something special. While she may not start at first, Fulwiley has proven to showcase her versatility in both roles.

Perhaps her addition could make LSU the team to watch next year.