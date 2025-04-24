The college basketball landscape hasn't been kind to many teams. Even LSU women's head coach Kim Mulkey has dealt with her struggles amid the transfer portal.

Tons of All-Americans and elite players are transferring from schools for a barrage of reasons. Even though LSU women's basketball has had some players return, like Flau'jae Johnson, it doesn't eliminate the transfer portal issues.

Mulkey explained her rationale and thought process on the influx of moves on her roster and across the country.

“I don't have animosity, I don't have anger toward any of these players. What I want for them is happiness,” Mulkey said of her former players who have transferred. “Now, do I believe in my heart of hearts that you're gonna be any happier somewhere else?

“Maybe if you get more playing time. But as you see, not just at LSU but across the country, starters are transferring, All-Americans are transferring.”

LSU women's basketball HC Kim Mulkey understands the transfer portal

A perfect example would be at the end of the 2023-24 season. Former LSU women's basketball guard Hailey Van Lith transferred from the university.

There wasn't a falling out, by any means. However, the guard needed another opportunity and a fresh start. Safe to say she obtained that, and helped TCU basketball reach history.

From wanting a change of scenery to other reasons, Mulkey acknowledges the changes that are influencing this generation of college hoopers.

“So the reasons young people transfer and get in the portal now can be anywhere from money, to playing time, to ‘I just graduated and need a change.' There is no finite reason why it's happening. But it's here,” she added.

“And as I said, we'd better adapt or die. So, for every player we lose, you hate it, but you bring somebody in. And my philosophy on that is to bring in players that can help you continue to be relevant in women's basketball.

“We feel like we're gonna do that, and we're not done yet,” Mulkey concluded.

After winning the 2023 national championship, LSU women's basketball hasn't landed that superstar. Although Johnson is an instrumental piece, they will need commitment.

The latter is one of the toughest things to find in college basketball. Although the intentions of leaving may be pure and transparent, it doesn't make matters easier.

Either way, Mulkey knows she'll have to retool and establish a culture in which players won't want to leave. However, sticking with her bread and butter will be ideal moving forward.