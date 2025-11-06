With just weeks to go before the puck drops on the PWHL's 2025-26 season, the league is finally making its two expansion teams' names and logos official. The PWHL unveiled the long-awaited identities, welcoming the Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes into action before they take the ice for a head-to-head showdown in their November 21 debut.

The Torrent's logo features an “S” that is meant to represent the name “Seattle” and a rush of flowing water, and the team's color palette includes Slate Green, Shadow Blue, Glacier Blue, Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black. Meanwhile, Vancouver's namesake comes from the native Common Goldeneye, which has its golden eye included in the logo and the color palette of Pacific Blue, Coastal Cream, Earthy Bronze, Sunset Gold, and Sky Blue.

PWHL on the West Coast is looking better than ever 😎 Meet the Seattle Torrent and the Vancouver Goldeneyes! Get to know them at the links below:

Torrent ➡️ https://t.co/MAjGojg8Mg

Goldeneyes ➡️ https://t.co/sipniSxRLr pic.twitter.com/RlHUx32LfG — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

US women's national ice hockey team captain and Torrent forward Hilary Knight expressed how she felt about her team's new look with a statement in the league's press release.

“I'm so excited for friends, family, and fans to learn that we're officially the Seattle Torrent and to be a part of it,” Knight said. “Whenever you're looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it's a great recipe for us.”

Meanwhile, Goldeneyes forward Jenn Gardiner made a statement of her own, doubling down on Knight's sentiments.

Article Continues Below

“It means the world to me to have a team identity for the inaugural season in Vancouver,” Gardiner added. “The Goldeneyes name is powerful, bold, and tough. This identity is a perfect reflection of who we are, where we come from, and that we will be relentless to play against every single night.”

The Surrey, British Columbia, native then went on to detail what the moniker means to her on a personal level. “When I think of the Goldeneyes, I think of the landscape of British Columbia: The mountains, the ocean, and the grit that comes with growing up here. We want our fans to feel the same pride and to see themselves as part of the Goldeneyes. This is our identity, our province, and our opportunity to show the rest of the league what hockey in BC is all about. Let's go, Vancouver Goldeneyes!”

PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer joined in on the excitement, explaining why the league was led to choose the identities that it did for the squads.

“The Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes are bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league,” Scheer said. “Each team identity is deeply connected to its home — Seattle draws inspiration from the waterways that shape its landscape and Vancouver from its abundance of unique wildlife. We can't wait to see these teams face off for the first time on Friday, November 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry.”

With the official addition of the two expansion clubs, the PWHL is now up to eight teams total, which includes squads based in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto.