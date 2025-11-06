The Los Angeles Rams bring a three-game winning streak in tow to the Bay Area Sunday. They haven't lost since the botched Sean McVay call during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now the Rams and 49ers meet again in a massive NFC West heavyweight battle.

L.A. clearly has become far different since that now infamous OT loss at SoFi Stadium. McVay and the Rams trounced their next three foes including delivering the 34-10 walloping of the New Orleans Saints.

Puka Nacua earned a big health update ahead of the 49ers contest — as Nacua is supposed to play Sunday. Nacua alone boosts the air attack including him pulling off this epic jump ball catch.

L.A., though, is facing a 6-3 team that's just one game behind the Rams and Seahawks in the division race. And the 49ers have won amid one NFL injury after another — including in the edge rush room.

And that's where we present the fatal flaw the Rams must exploit.

Rams, Sean McVay can go after depleted 49ers room

There's no Nick Bosa available to attack Matthew Stafford. But S.F doesn't have rookie Mykel Williams either after his ACL tear.

This sets up perfectly for McVay and Matthew Stafford to go straight after the edge rush room.

San Francisco is down to three fully active edge rushers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff, Clelin Ferrell and Sam Okuayinonu. The latter is naturally a defensive tackle who needed to slide outside.

Huff leads with four sacks, but the lack of edge rush depth is concerning. Stafford and McVay can hit the remaining edge rushers with short timing throws to frustrate the defenders.

Do the 49ers have anyone else who can get after Matthew Stafford, Rams?

We're witnessing the effect of having Bosa out of the lineup in S.F.

San Francisco ranks 20th overall in passing defense. But worse for the Niners? They only have eight total sacks among the remaining active defenders.

This defensive front will face one of the top pass-protecting units in the league. Stafford has absorbed only 13 total sacks in eight games (1.6 average per game).

However, 49ers defensive coordinator can take cues from the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts — both of whom got to Stafford three times. Even the Saints sacked Stafford twice despite the L.A. trouncing.

Saleh may have to turn to more blitzing out of the linebackers and secondary. Yet bear in mind linebacker leader Fred Warner is also inactive for the rest of the season.

Signs point to Rams redemption

Got a strong feeling the Rams had this rematch circled down — more so McVay.

This contest becomes a shot at redemption for the Super Bowl winning head coach. He'll feed Davante Adams more touches (Adams caught five passes for 88 yards late in the previous meeting). McVay will implement ways to get his playmakers into the end zone.

But McVay also wants to ensure he doesn't repeat his coaching from the Oct. 2 home loss. The winner here will begin to distance themselves in the race to the NFC West title.

L.A. is picked to split the series and improve to 7-2 overall.