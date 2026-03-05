Three-time Olympian Chloe Kim clearly went into her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show prepared. The problem was that she was prepared for the wrong host. Singer Pink was filling in as a guest host for Clarkson, and Kim tried to compliment her on a song that the snowboarder said she loved while growing up. Only, the song belonged to regular host Clarkson, not Pink.

“Can I make a confession?” Kim started. “Growing up, when I was like, 12-13, I loved listening to your music when I would snowboard.” She then began to sing the chorus of Clarkson's song, “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)” before Pink pointed out that the song was the American Idol winner's, not her own.

The pair laughed off the awkward moment as Pink said, “But that's fine because I'm Kelly Clarkson today.” Kim tried to recover by naming Pink's actual songs and claimed she was “so embarrassed,” but the singer jumped up to hug her, showing there were no hard feelings.

Kim tried to explain the mistake, saying she “took a nap before she came on here today and I literally woke up five minutes ago,” before doubling down on the fact that she loves Pink's actual music. Since Kim's freshly off winning her third career medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, strutting around Milan Fashion Week, and doing countless rounds of interviews, the 25-year-old has earned herself a pass for the brief mental lapse.