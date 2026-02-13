Olivia Miles achieved impressive history at the DI level following her dominant performance in the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs‘ 83-67 win over the No. 12 Baylor Bears on Thursday night.

Miles is halfway through the fifth and final year of her collegiate career with the Horned Frogs. He spent four years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, making her way up the ranks as one of the top stars in the sport.

Miles decided to use her final year with TCU instead of entering the 2025 WNBA Draft and hasn't looked back since. And she has kept the program in the mix as serious contenders for the NCAA Tournament.

In 38 minutes of action, Miles finished with a stat line of 40 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 13-of-28 from the field, including 10-of-20 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Her efforts from downtown made history, per ESPN.

“She is the first D-I player in the last 25 years to make 10 threes on the road against a ranked opponent,” the post read.

OLIVIA MILES PUT ON A SHOOTING CLINIC IN WACO 🔥 She is the first D-I player in the last 25 years to make 10 threes on the road against a ranked opponent. pic.twitter.com/6vITgCZejt — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 13, 2026

How Olivia Miles, TCU played against Baylor

Olivia Miles enjoyed the best scoring night of her collegiate career, helping TCU stun Baylor on the road for the upset victory.

Two players scored in double-digits for TCU in the win, including Miles. Marta Suarez delivered a strong performance with a stat line of 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 10-of-18 overall, including 3-of-4 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Donovyn Hunter provided six points and five rebounds.

TCU improved to a 22-4 overall record, going 10-3 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They sit at third place in the conference standings, being above the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Colorado Buffaloes while trailing the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The No. 17 Horned Frogs will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host No. 19 West Virginia as tip-off will take place on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.