Azzi Fudd provided a heartfelt message about the reception she received during Senior Day celebrations of the No. 1 UConn Huskies' matchup against the Providence Friars on Sunday night.

Fudd is going through the senior year of her collegiate career, her fifth with the Huskies. She secured a full-time role as one of the team's best players, helping them win the national championship last season.

The natty continue to be the program's goal this season, looking to defend their spot at the throne. Fudd has spent her entire career at UConn, providing an emotional reception ahead of tip-off during the Senior Day ceremony. Fudd reflected on the moment after the game, thanking the fanbase for their appreciation and support.

“To be at the basketball capital of the world with fans that support you no matter what you're going through, the ups and downs, it's amazing,” Fudd said.

How Azzi Fudd, UConn played against Providence

Azzi Fudd got to enjoy the Senior Day festivities as No. 1 UConn torched Providence in an 81-38 blowout.

Four players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win, including Fudd. She led the team with a stat line of 13 points, four steals, two assists, and a rebound. She shot 5-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong came next with 13 points and three rebounds, Allie Ziebell had 11 points and two blocks, while Ashlynn Shade provided 10 points and five rebounds and five steals.

UConn improved to a 29-0 overall record on the season, going 18-0 in its Big East matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Villanova Wildcats and the Seton Hall Pirates.

Rolling with 29 consecutive wins this season, the No. 1 Huskies will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road for their last two games, facing Georgetown on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET and St. John's on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.