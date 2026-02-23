When it comes to basketball, UConn might be at the top for how successful they've been throughout the years, especially on the women's basketball side. What some probably don't know is that the university had an alum playing in the men's Olympic hockey game for the U.S. in Tage Thompson, and he helped them defeat Canada.

Head coach Geno Auriemma was asked about Thompson winning a gold medal, and had nothing but great things to say about the accomplishment.

“When it happens, it's probably the most incredible feeling that you can ever imagine,” Auriemma said. “For Tage, for his program, for his teammates, and the university. It elevates him, and it elevates the hockey program because they'll always have that.”

"It elevates him and it elevates the hockey program because they'll always have that" Geno Auriemma congratulates UConn alum Tage Thompson on winning a gold medal with the United States men's hockey team: pic.twitter.com/Clo1urONEL — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) February 22, 2026

Auriemma then thought that there had to be more players between the U.S. and Canada who had come through UConn at some point in their collegiate careers.

“I was excited,” Auriemma said. “It's great for our university in so many ways. Because I remember going to watch hockey games in the hut, and they were freezing their a– off because it was outdoors. And to where we are today, we're talking about a kid winning an Olympic gold medal. Fantastic.”

When you look at women's basketball, there are a number of athletes who have won a gold medal who played at UConn. Diana Taurasi is actually the most decorated basketball athlete in Olympic history, as she has six gold medals. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Swin Cash, and Tina Charles also have several gold medals and have played at UConn.