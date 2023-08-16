England‘s Alessia Russo is hyped as the Lionesses secure their spot in the Women's World Cup final vs Spain, reported by goal.com. Russo expressed her excitement and confidence in the team's potential to lift the trophy after defeating Spain on this Sunday.

England's journey to the final came with a remarkable victory over Australia, sealing a resounding 3-1 win with goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Russo herself. Speaking after the match, Russo conveyed her elation, emphasizing the significance of reaching this point and the joy of achieving it alongside her teammates. She commented on the ebbs and flows of the game, particularly the pivotal moments that swung the momentum in England's favor, allowing them to secure a comfortable lead.

Russo's enthusiasm was palpable as she acknowledged the role of their supporters, friends, and family in their journey, highlighting the communal aspect that makes such victories special. She also confidently responded to the prospect of facing Spain in the final, asserting that the team is well-prepared for the challenge and fully committed to realizing their dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy. Russo's positive outlook reflects the determination and spirit that have driven the Lionesses throughout the tournament.

As England stands on the cusp of history, Alessia Russo's words encapsulate the team's collective sentiment of anticipation and determination as they look ahead to their showdown against Spain in the final. The Lionesses are poised to seize this opportunity and etch their names in the annals of women's football with a potential World Cup triumph.