The winner heads to the Championship game at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as the loser goes to the third-place game when Australia and England face. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with an Australia-England prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Australia never gave up in their quarterfinal match-up with France. Frane dominated the early part of the game. In the first 12 minutes, they got off three shots and had two corners, but nothing hit the target. France also got the first shot on target in the game in the 28th minute, but it was saved. France had eight shots in the first half, with two on target. Meanwhile, Australia has just two shots with one on target. In the second half, it was Australia getting more shots off, and starting to control possession, still, nothing went in the net. In the dying minutes of extra time, France had a chance to win, but both attempts in stoppage time after 120 minutes of play were saved.

The game went to penalty kicks, and Australia took the lead in the first one. They gave it right back as Steph Catley was stuff on her second shot though. After ten rounds of penalty kicks, Australia prevailed 7-6 and now will take on England.

England comes in after taking out Colombia in the quarterfinals. While England dominated possession in the game, with 61 percent, and had more shots on target with six, Colombia was quick to strike and make opportunities. Colombia got 15 shots off, with three hitting the target. They scored first as well. In the 44th minute, Leicy Santos scored to give Columbia the lead. Six minutes into stoppage time, Lauren Hemp tied it back up, and then in the 63rd minute, Alessia Russo scored to give England the lead. Despite some quality late attempts, England held on to get the win.

For Australia, this is already their best performance ever at a World Cup. Before this year, they had never made it past the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, England has never made it to the finals. They have played in the third-place game twice, winning in 2015, and losing in 2019.

How To Watch Australia vs. England

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT

Why Australia Will Beat England

Australia has only been an underdog once in the World Cup. That was against France, and they were even longer shots than they are in this game. They have been solid on offense in the World Cup, and have been doing a good job of creating chances. That starts with the combination of Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord. Foord has created six chances so far in these games while completing 63.1 percent of her passes. Foord is the volume shooter for this team. While she does have two assists and a goal, she has shot 16 times in the World Cup. Only two have hit the target though. Regardless, she applies consistent pressure that keeps the defense off balance and can be used to open up the pitch for other players.

Raso has scored three times so far in these games and with some great accuracy. She has taken just seven shots, with five of them hitting the target and three going in. She is passing the ball fairly well too, currently completing 68.3 percent of her passes. Rasso has also completed 64 dribbles in these games. She is often set up from the midfield. Emily Van Egmond sets up the offense and has created eight chances in the World Cup, the most on the team. She passes at 69.6 percent and takes care of the ball fairly well. She also has a goal and assists in these games, while getting seven shots off, with two on target.

The midfield also helps in pushing up and creating chances. Kyra Cooney-Cross has been doing that, while also taking care of the ball. She has lost possession 26 times in the games so far and has created six chances of her own. She has done this while completing 87.2 percent of her passes. That includes completing 75 percent of her long passes. She has been solid on defense as well, clearing the ball 16 times and intercepting 20 passes. The defense is led by Clare Hunt and Alanna Kennedy. Both Hunt and Kennedy have over 40 clearances in their five games. Kennedy has cleared the ball 51 times while intercepting 33 passes. Hunt has cleared the ball 42 times with 39 interceptions.

Why England Will Beat Australia

Right now England is sixth in World Cup play in goals scored this year, and has been hitting early. Of their ten goals scored in these games, six have comes in the first half. Meanwhile, the defense has been stellar. England has only conceded two goals in the World Cup, tied with Sweden for the least among teams remaining. The defense starts with Mille Bright. She leads the team in both clearances and interceptions in these games. She has 38 clearances while also having 39 interceptions in the game so far. Right behind her is Jessica Carter. Carter has 34 clearances and 26 interceptions so far. Then, rounding out the defense is Alex Greenwood. She has 25 clerances and 35 interceptions.

Still, to win, England will have to find a way to score and do it without Lauren James. James is still out after being suspended due to stepping on a player in the game with Nigeria. This is a huge loss for England. James leads the team in goals and assists, with three of each. Alessia Russo will have to step up for England. Russo has two goals in the games so far, and she leads the team in shots. She has 15 shots so far in the games, with 11 shots on target.

Meanwhile, someone needs to help create chances. That can come from a few places. First in the midfield. Georgia Stanway has done a great job at creating chances in these games. She has created nine chances so far, while also passing at 83 percent. Meanwhile, Alex Greenwood has been good at pushing the pace. She has created eight chances while completing 89 percent of her passes. Even more impressive, she has completed 60 percent of her long passes. While England will need to keep up the defense in this one, they will also need to find a way to score to win.

Final Australia-England Prediction & Pick

England has survived twice without Lauren James. They did it after she went out against Nigeria, as England advanced on penalty kicks. They did it again against Columbia. There is one major difference though. Australia is better than Columbia on both offense and defense. They have scored more goals, conceded less, and conceeded fewer opportunities. England will be missing James in this one. The prediction for the Australia-England match-up is both teams struggle to score. This game goes into extra time. Making a small play on Australia to advance may be wise, but the best picks are on the total.

Final Australia-England Prediction & Pick: Draw (+195) and Under 2.5 (-225)