England star Lauren James issued an apology after receiving a red card in their round of 16 game against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.

James — who has been among the stars of the tournament — was sent off in the 84th minute after stepping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie as the latter was on the ground.

Fortunately for England, they still managed to make it to the quarterfinals as they emerged victorious on penalties after the game ended in a 0-0 draw with no separating the two sides during extra time either.

However, James — who will now miss England's quarterfinal game against Colombia — has received plenty of criticism for her actions which led to Alozie jumping to her defense.

“Abeg, rest,” Alozie wrote. “We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

She did, however, maintain that it was still a valid red card.

Nonetheless, James responded to Alozie's tweet by issuing her an apology as well as promising England fans and her teammates that she will learn from the experience.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” James wrote on Twitter. “Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

That said, James is at risk of missing the rest of the World Cup.

In addition to the Colombia game, FIFA could extend the ban as they reserve the right to further sanctions imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.