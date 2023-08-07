Despite the rather heartbreaking exit of the USWNT in the FIFA Women's World Cup, the US Soccer Federation is keeping an optimistic attitude with regards to the future of the team.

In a rather shocking turn of events, the USWNT failed to advance past the Round of 16 in the FIFA Women's World Cup after losing to Sweden in the penalty shootout, 5-4. After playing a goalless draw, the Americans had a legitimate chance to win when they moved to a 3-2 lead after three attempts each. However, back-to-back misses from the reigning champions gave the Swedes the opportunity to claw their way back, and they didn't waste the chance.

Lady Luck smiled in the favor of Sweden as well, with Lina Hurtig's game-winning goal going in by just a millimeter to send the USWNT packing.

𝐕𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀 😲 The moment referee Stéphanie Frappart tells Lina Hurtig that her goal has gone over the line meaning that Sweden dumps out defending champions USA 5-4 on penalties! #FIFAWWC #beINWWC23 #beINSPIRED pic.twitter.com/T915Ls7KCO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 6, 2023

While US Soccer admitted that it was a disappointing result, the federation still commended the team for their showing in the tournament. It also vowed to assess the current team in its bid to bounce back from the loss. USWNT was aiming for a three-peat, but those hopes came to an abrupt end with the loss to Sweden.

“While we are all disappointed that our journey has ended at the Women's World Cup we want to thank the players, coaches, and staff for their remarkable effort and to our fans both in the stands and at home for their unwavering support. As we always do after a major tournament, we will conduct a review to identify areas of improvement and determine our next steps. As we look ahead, we embrace the hard work necessary to become champions again,” US Soccer said, via Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

It remains to be seen what's next for USWNT, but hopefully, they learned their lesson this time around.