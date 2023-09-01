The historic FIFA Women's World Cup win for the Spanish Women's team continues to be marred by the unsolicited kiss from Spain's former Football Federation President Luis Rubiales to star Jenni Hermoso. After Spain's 1-0 win over England to win the World Cup finals, Rubiales went and kissed Hermoso allegedly without her consent, causing an uproar among the soccer world.

Though Rubiales will reportedly resign amidst global pressure and threats of boycotts from the entire women's soccer team, he still won't take accountability for his actions. In fact, he is instead calling himself a victim and blaming the media for his resignation.

“I am the victim of an unprecedented political and media lynching. I have been deliberately sidelined. But I have presented all the relevant images that show the facts. That evidence will ignore opinions and clear my name,” Rubiales said, via Colin Millar of Mirror Football.

Luis Rubiales is talking again and he's 'not changing his story'. Says: "The spontaneity and happiness of the historic moment led us to carry out a mutual and consented act, the product of joy." He adds: "neither of us felt even the slightest discomfort." https://t.co/Re9Iozb2gK — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 1, 2023

Rubiales further defended his actions and once again maintained his belief that the kiss was consensual saying, “The spontaneity and happiness of the historic moment led us to carry out a mutual and consented act, the product of joy … neither of us felt even the slightest discomfort.”

As Luis Rubiales continues to declare himself the victim, more players and people continue to speak out against him including Rubiales' own uncle. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days from any duties, and his punishment will only increasingly grow if he is found guilty of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations by FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation.