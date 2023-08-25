Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales will resign on Friday amid the ongoing Jenni Hermoso kissing controversy, per ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The shocking turn of events comes in the wake of FIFA filing a disciplinary case against the beleaguered Rubiales on Thursday.

Spain's football federation president, Luis Rubiales, will reportedly resign days after he non-consensually kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. The decision followed @FIFAcom's move to open up a disciplinary investigation into Rubiales, after he forcibly kissed… pic.twitter.com/1kwnSYjA94 — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 25, 2023

Luis Rubiales' questionable behavior made front-page news after Spain beat England in the recently-concluded FIFA Women's World Cup final on August 20. Rubiales grabbed his crotch to celebrate the win despite Spanish monarch Queen Latizia standing near him.

Rubiales hugged Hermoso on the pitch after Spain clinched its first World Cup title on Sunday. He then grabbed the back of Hermoso's head and forced a kiss on her lips. Hermoso later said she didn't like the gesture.

Rubiales also fervently hugged other Spanish players and kissed them on their cheeks. He downplayed his behavior and even called his detractors “idiots.”

However, Luis Rubiales eventually issued an apology as the kissing controversy grew bigger. Spanish government officials such as Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz deemed Rubiales' apology insufficient. Diaz even called for Rubiales' resignation. For her part, Spain's minister for equality Irene Montero labeled Rubiales' actions as a “form of sexual violence.”

Retiring USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe also detested Rubiales' behavior. The former recently said his actions were indicative of a “deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man.”

Luis Rubiales' five-year tenure as Spanish football federation president has been controversial. He dismissed Spain's manager Julen Lopetegui just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup stemming from the latter's agreement to join Real Madrid. Rubiales' uncle also claimed his nephew embezzled RFEF funds and used them to organize sex parties.

It's a shame Spain's historic first FIFA Women's World Cup title celebration made headlines for the wrong reasons. Here's hoping the next Spanish football federation president can right the ship moving forward.