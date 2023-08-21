Spain pulled off the unthinkable at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Sunday, lifting their first-ever title as they beat England 1-0 in the showpiece in Sydney. The hero for La Roja was Olga Carmona, who sadly learned that her father passed away right after the game ended. Per the Royal Spanish Football Federation, he died on Friday following a long battle with illness.

Carmona didn't make much of it during the celebrations but did take to social media later on Sunday, pouring her heart out. Via ESPN:

“Without knowing it, I had my own star before the game even started.”

“I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know you have been watching me tonight and you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Real Madrid star was fantastic for Spain in the World Cup, netting two times in total and starting five of their six games. Los Blancos also paid their respects to Carmona's father:

“Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona. Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Not only did Carmona play a key part for Spain, but both of her goals were absolutely vital. She won the semifinal against Sweden in the 89th minute and then also netted the winner versus England, who was seen as a favorite in the final.