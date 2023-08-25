The Spanish Women's World Cup team is standing behind their forward Jenni Hermoso. During the World Cup celebrations following Spain's historic win, the President of the Spanish Football Foundation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, kissed Hermoso without her consent.

Since, the entire women's world cup team has stood up with Hermoso and announced they will boycott playing for the national team so long as Rubiales is president. Borja Iglesias of the men's national team also joined in solidarity saying he will no longer play for the men's national team so long as Rubiales is president.

Hermoso has spoken up and released a statement which makes it clear that the kiss happened without her consent.

“I want to clarify, as you can see in the images, that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me,” Jenni Hermoso said. “I won't tolerate that my word is called into question, and even less so that words are invented which I didn't say,” via Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN.

“The situation was a shock for me, in the context of the celebration, and with the passing of time and analysing in more detail those initial feelings, I feel the need to denounce this act as I believe no person in their work, sporting or social environment should be the victim of this kind of non-consensual behaviour. I felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act which was out of place and with no consent on my behalf.”

However, Luis Rubiales refuses to resign and maintains his innocence. Spain's Sports Council's president and secretary of state are seeking to get Rubiales removed from his position, but they can only do so through the nation's Administrative Sports Court.