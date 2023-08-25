President of Spain's Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, will not be stepping down from his position despite his Women's World Cup final controversy last week. The 46-year-old kissed a Women's World Cup champion at the trophy ceremony in Australia, which started a debate over Rubiales' position.

Rubiales grabbed Spain's Jennifer Hermoso at the trophy ceremony and kissed her on the lips. Unfortunately for the Spaniards, they were in the headlines for the wrong reasons on the greatest night in their Women's Football history.

The 33-year-old forward Hermoso herself didn't like Rubiales' act but was helpless at that moment. Speaking to the media after the World Cup final, she said, “I did not like it, but what could I do?”

Multiple footballers watching the World Cup incident have said this kind of act should never go unnoticed, and the accuser should be punished. However, Rubiales has denied all the reports, saying the kiss was “mutual” and “with consent.” Spain's FA President said he was criticized by the “fake feminists” before shouting “I won't resign” loudly four times. Speaking to the media, Rubiales said, “The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters,”

He also said that he would defend his position against the opposition, including the two ministers who accused him of sexual violence. Yolanda Diaz, Spain's deputy prime minister, was straightforward in calling for Rubiales' head after the World Cup final. He tweeted, “What we have seen today… is unacceptable. The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for chauvinistic actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”