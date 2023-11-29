Wonka and star Timothée Chalamet are riding high after the film's London premiere with critics hailing the movie a Christmas classic.

Early reactions are in for Timothée Chalamet's Wonka and critics are raving after its London premiere.

Variety writer and film critic Courtney Howard posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the film is “a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode.”

#Wonka/ #WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode. pic.twitter.com/vjKJqqY6ll — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 28, 2023

Wonka: Critics weigh in

Germain Lussier, a Gizmodo senior reporter, said Chalamet is reason enough to see the film. He posted, “He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch.”

However, “The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it’s filled with joy & the songs are delightful,” he added.

This Week Media's editor-in-chief Eze Baum, “Pleasantly surprised by #Wonka — a breezy, family-friendly movie that’ll play well over the holidays. Chalamet is charming enough to excuse some of the over-the-top characters surrounding him, and any movie that opens with the melody of “Pure Imagination” knows what it’s doing.”

Chalamet plays the younger version of chocolatier Willy Wonka before he opens his world-famous chocolate factory. The movie follows Wonka's struggle in opening his first shop.

The film, directed by Paddington filmmaker Paul King, also includes Calah Lane (Noodle), Keegan-Michael Key (chief of police), Matt Lucas (Prodnose), Sally Hawkins (Wonka's mother), Rowan Atkinson (Father Julius), Olivia Colman (Mrs. Scrubbit) and Hugh Grant (Oompa-Loompa).

Chalamet's road to Wonka

Chalamet was King's first choice to play Wonka, and he didn't even have to audition. King told Rolling Stone that he was a Chalamet stan and knew the actor could sing and dance to play Wonka.

“It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” King told Variety.

“But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well,” he added.

When asked by Good Morning America about how King chose him because of the videos, Chalamet responded, “In his words — that got a little twisted — because he said it was mostly the films that I worked on.”

“But! Because my digital footprint will haunt me forever, he saw these cringe, embarrassing videos from my youth that made him think that this guy has no shame,” he continued.

Chalamet may want to thank his digital footprint now because that may have ultimately convinced King to cast him in the role.

“I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn’t know how good he was,” King said.

He added, “When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.'”

A video was posted on X of Chalamet giving a long-time fan one of the most coveted giveaways at the premiere: an XBox with a Willy Wonka box and his signature.

Timothée Chalamet gifted a fan in Japan an xbox since she waited 9 years to meet him. This is the sweetest. #Wonka #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/v1Piw22cyF — wonka news (@wonka_news) November 28, 2023

Even iconic video game designer Hideo Kojima got in on the fun by posting the swag on X with the caption, “Director Paul King gave me a WONKA themed XBOX. Thank you very much.”

Director Paul King gave me a WONKA themed XBOX. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/S1O2OrG3YD — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2023



Chalamet is on the road to cementing his movie star status with the movie. Several critics have singled out his performance and with one saying his Wonka “channels the energy of Gene [Wilder] without doing an impression.” Wilder played Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

#Wonka took me by surprise with how much I liked it. It's whimsical and taps into that sense of wonder we got from the original while doing its own thing. Timothée Chalamet channels the energy of Gene without doing an impression. Great family film for the holidays. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/qJKHYwnPMH — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) November 28, 2023



Others have begun calling the movie a “Christmas classic.” The musical was also deemed to give music earworms.

Let’s talk #Wonka! It’s delightful, charming, and whimsical with more than a sprinkle of magic! Timotheé Chalamet is magnetic as Wonka, the songs are lovely and so are the rest of the cast. #Wonka feels like a Christmas Classic! pic.twitter.com/y5n8P60dm9 — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a confectionery delight destined to bring good cheer and happiness this holiday season. Paul King has made his third PADDINGTON movie in a way, but the marmalade-loving bear has been replaced by a chocolate-obsessed Timothée Chalamet complete with musical earworms. pic.twitter.com/eT6Xwv2Yrc — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a delicious confection, at times salty, at times sweet, but always visually dazzling and emotionally rich. Paul King once again proves that he is one of our most exciting filmmakers, creating a world unafraid to go to the dark, strange places that Roald Dahl would. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/KaCRXiGTj4 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 28, 2023

Paul King's #Wonka is a deliciously flavored treat of pure imagination. An impeccably crafted & charming family film that's sure to fill all cinephiles' taste buds. Timothée Chalamet evokes a charm & endearing presence that's not to be missed while Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa is an… pic.twitter.com/UVqtcRNsNx — David Gonzalez (@CinematicReel) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is the family event of the Holiday season. A charming, delightful, whimsical tale of dreamers & the system that restricts them. King WONDERFULLY channels Dahl's cheeky disdain for the elite that enhances the enigma of Wonka while standing confidently on its own. A winner! pic.twitter.com/EeQ1XMIOAq — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) November 28, 2023

Wonka will open in UK theaters on Dec. 8. It will be released in the US on Dec. 15.