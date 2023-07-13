Auditioning for a part can oftentimes be the hardest aspect of acting. You go in hoping to land a role, and sometimes you get it, other times you don't. Timothée Chalamet, one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars, didn't have to audition at all for the titular role in Wonka, Paul King revealed.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, King claimed to be a Chalamet “stan” and didn't make the Dune actor audition for the titular role in Wonka.

No auditions necessary

“It was a straight offer because he's great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” King revealed. “But because he's Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well.”

Furthermore, King revealed that Chalamet himself wanted to show off his ability to tap dance in Wonka. “I knew that [tap dancing] was in his arsenal, but I didn't know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He'd done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I'd quite like to show people I can do that.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And Chalamet will be given that chance. King called Wonka a “proper” musical that is like “a really fun hat off to the golden age of MGM musicals.”

Wonka is a prequel to the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (which was based on Roald Dahl's 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). The film follows a young Wonka (Chalamet) during his formative years. Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant will also appear in the film. It will be the second of two Timothée Chalamet-led films releasing in the latter half of 2023 with Dune: Part Two opening just a month prior.

Wonka will be released on December 15.