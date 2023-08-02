A recent TikTok video shows Jackass star Wee Man (Jason Acuña) criticizing the casting of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa in Paul King's upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka.

In the TikTok post, Wee Man said, “Hugh Grant is now playing an Oompa Loompa? So I guess, Hugh Grant, you're now identifying as a little person?”

Grant is just one of the many A-listers featured in the cast of Wonka. He joins the likes of Timothée Chalamet Keegan-Michael Kay, Olivia Colman, and Simon Farnaby (who co-wrote the film with King) in the ensemble. The decision to cast Grant faces valid criticism, as the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory did feature little people in its cast, unlike King's upcoming film.

The Wonka film chronicles the early years of its titular chocolatier. It is a “spiritual” prequel to the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (which is based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Paul King will direct the film after previously directing the two highly-successful Paddington films. He reunited with his Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby on the script for Wonka.

Wee Man is most known for his part in the Jackass franchise. He did appear in the franchise's latest film, Jackass Forever, which grossed $80.5 million worldwide for Paramount and brought back the OG crew along with some new faces. He also starred in Mel Brooks's History of the World, Part II, earlier this year.

Wonka is scheduled to be released on December 15.