A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The stage is set for the World Baseball Classic championship game after Shohei Ohtani and Japan pulled off a miraculous comeback 6-5 victory Monday night against Randy Arozarena and Mexico in the semifinals. As Japan erupts in jubilation over the win, one could only imagine the pain Mexico is feeling after coming so close to clinching a berth in the finals.

Nevertheless, Mexico manager Benji Gil was all class during the postgame press conference, even saying that apart from Japan, the real winner of the game was everyone who loves baseball, regardless of rooting interest.

“Japan advances but the baseball world won tonight,” Gil told reporters, via James Wagner of the New York Times.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mexico was ahead by a run, 5-4, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. However, they failed to close out the contest with Shohei Ohtani triggering Japan’s comeback with a double to center field in the first at-bat to get the game-tying run on base. Masataka Yoshida would follow that up with a walk before being replaced by Ukyo Shuto. Munetaka Murakami, the hard-hitting lefty, delivered the biggest hit of the game with a double to send Ohtani and Shuto to home plate and give Japan the victory.

As for Mexico, there’s no reason for them to feel so down even after such an agonizing defeat. They have surpassed expectations by making it all the way to the semifinals and coming up just a run short of appearing in the finals.

Japan and USA put everything on the line Tuesday night for the 2023 World Baseball Classic title.