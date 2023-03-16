The legend of Randy Arozarena at the World Baseball Classic continues to grow.

In Mexico’s win-or-go-home matchup against Canada on Wednesday, Arozarena drove in half of Mexico’s runs en route to a 10-3 win.

Arozarena’s nine RBIs are the most by any Mexican player in a single World Baseball Classic, surpassing Jorge Cantu’s eight RBI effort in the inaugural tournament in 2006, according to Sarah Langs. Additionally, his five RBIs in one game is the third-most single-game total in the tournament’s history.

The record for RBIs in a single World Baseball Classic sits at 12, set by the Netherlands’ Wladimir Balentien in 2017. With at least one more guaranteed game and the possibility of three more should Mexico advance to the championship, Arozarena has a real chance at either tying or breaking that record.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder drove in a pair of runs in both of Mexico’s first two games of the tournament, a 5-4 loss to Colombia followed by an impressive 11-5 upset win over the United States.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless of the result of the U.S.-Colombia game Wednesday night, Mexico has locked up the top spot in pool C with a 3-1 record and that crucial win over the U.S.

As if his play on the field didn’t make him popular enough, Arozarena took time during a pitching change in the middle of the game to sign some autographs for the fans in Phoenix.

During a pitching change, Randy Arozarena took time to sign some autographs for fans in the outfield seats ✍️ Gotta love this guy! pic.twitter.com/xeau9r8Pn8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2023

After bursting onto the scene during the Rays’ playoff run in 2020, Randy Arozarena again has shown he is one of the most clutch players in baseball.